Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $123,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,678,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Illumina by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 296,990 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,776. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

