Independent Bank Group’s (IBTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

