Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 161,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.19 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Information Services Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

