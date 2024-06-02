ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.697 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

