Insider Selling: SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,172.96 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,650.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 15.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

