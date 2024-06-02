Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.08% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,310. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTR

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.