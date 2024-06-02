International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $127.46 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

