International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,063. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.