International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.60 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

