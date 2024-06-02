International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 6.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.60 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
