Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69,922.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.