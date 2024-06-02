Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.26. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 113,875 shares traded.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
