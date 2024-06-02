Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.26. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 113,875 shares traded.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.