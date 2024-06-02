Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $66.21. 39,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

