Investors Purchase High Volume of Salesforce Call Options (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 275,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 48,414 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

