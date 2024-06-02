Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ipsen Stock Up 1.0 %
IPSEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $34.34.
About Ipsen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.