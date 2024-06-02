iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 49,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.23. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

