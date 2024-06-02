iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,212 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.
About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
