iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 7th

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 58,238 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
