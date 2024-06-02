iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.88. The stock has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

