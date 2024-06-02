iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IBHD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 56,051 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
