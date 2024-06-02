iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IBHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,773 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.
About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
