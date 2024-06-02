iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Plans $0.16 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHJ stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.