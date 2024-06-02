iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Plans $0.16 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBHJ stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
