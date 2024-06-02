iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
