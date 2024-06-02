iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.