iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS IBMQ remained flat at $24.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,206 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
