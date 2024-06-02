iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

