iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 170,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after buying an additional 253,373 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.89. 19,901,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156,764. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

