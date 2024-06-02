iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS CEMB opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

