iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BATS CEMB opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.