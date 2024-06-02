iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Position Raised by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for 1.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 1,023,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

