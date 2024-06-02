iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

