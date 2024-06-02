iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 495,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,007,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 7,364,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

