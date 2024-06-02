iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $105,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. 5,484,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

