iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7,038.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.74. 2,982,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

