iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

IWM traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $205.77. 25,784,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

