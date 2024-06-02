iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

