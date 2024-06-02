iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. 61,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,658. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

