iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

