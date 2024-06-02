iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Plans Dividend of $0.36

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3633 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:FIBR opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile
