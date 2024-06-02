iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,508 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
