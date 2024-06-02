iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,508 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.