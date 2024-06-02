Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

