Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

