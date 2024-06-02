Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,934 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 156.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.