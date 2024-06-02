Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. 14,621,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

