JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:BBSA)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
BBSA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
