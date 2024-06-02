JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Declares Dividend of $0.77

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7713 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:BBIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile
