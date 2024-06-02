Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3355 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBLB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $99.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

