Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on June 5th

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3204 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIB traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $99.61.

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

