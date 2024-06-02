JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $69.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.45.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

