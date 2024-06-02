JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $69.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
United States Cellular Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.45.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Cellular
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.