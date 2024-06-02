JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $420.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.45.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $314.58 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

