JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Declares Dividend of $0.20

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,421 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.