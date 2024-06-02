JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Declares Dividend of $0.20

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,421 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

