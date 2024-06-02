JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Plans Dividend of $0.22

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2185 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JCPI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 69,998 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

