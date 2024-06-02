JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1899 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
